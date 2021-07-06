JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 524,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $139,932,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $2,874,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $2,682,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 126,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,250 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

