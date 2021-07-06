JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 673.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.60% of CONX worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at $3,971,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,791,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONX opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

