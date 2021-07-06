JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.97% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

