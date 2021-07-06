JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.21% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

