JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on E. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

ENI stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,183. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 98.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 548,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth about $9,988,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth about $3,960,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

