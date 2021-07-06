JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 113,165 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113,165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Criteo worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Criteo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 331,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $11,093,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.51. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $46.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

