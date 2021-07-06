JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 114,379 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 139.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.78. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

