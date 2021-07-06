JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,161 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

