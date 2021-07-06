JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $5.22 Million Position in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 513,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of Reinvent Technology Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,233,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,890,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

RTP opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Reinvent Technology Partners has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

