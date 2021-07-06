JTC (LON:JTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 795 ($10.39) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of LON:JTC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 630 ($8.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 644.03. JTC has a 12 month low of GBX 434 ($5.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02). The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. The firm has a market cap of £839.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 723,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10), for a total transaction of £4,487,987.80 ($5,863,584.79).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

