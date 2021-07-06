JulSwap One Day Trading Volume Hits $600,604.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. JulSwap has a market cap of $15.26 million and $600,604.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00133707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00167054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.54 or 1.00173665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.30 or 0.00969222 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 503,478,102 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

