Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,971,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,774,014 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.60% of Juniper Networks worth $49,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 90,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,242 shares of company stock worth $2,036,141 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.