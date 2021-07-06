JUST Market Cap Hits $117.88 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $117.88 million and approximately $77.18 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

