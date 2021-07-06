JustLiquidity One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,939.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.42 or 0.00095082 BTC on major exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and approximately $34,939.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00135454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00166138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,148.05 or 1.00143781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.44 or 0.00948521 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.