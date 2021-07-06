K21 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $227,520.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $227,520.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.00 or 0.00925685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00044696 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,182,372 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

