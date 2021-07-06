Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KHOTF traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 76,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,390. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $16.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

