Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.12

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Karbo has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.55 or 0.00629532 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,119,109 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

