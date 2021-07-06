Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $109,325.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00165766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.02 or 1.00092253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00947080 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

