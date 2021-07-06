Kava.io Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $4.52 or 0.00013333 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $317.03 million and approximately $70.02 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava.io has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00279043 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.33 or 0.03143985 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 137,760,306 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

