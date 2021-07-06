KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to Hold by Cheuvreux

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. KBC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

