Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.38% of Kemper worth $174,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 100.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 52,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 28.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth $201,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 16.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.