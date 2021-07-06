Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 30,832 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Horizon Bancorp worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $745,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of HBNC opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $759.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

