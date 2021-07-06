Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 41,989 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Allegheny Technologies worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,112,000 after purchasing an additional 517,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ATI. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

