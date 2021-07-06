Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 80,613 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,613 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,495,096 shares of company stock valued at $189,779,144. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

