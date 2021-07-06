Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,479 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Installed Building Products worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBP opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.02.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBP. Truist upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

