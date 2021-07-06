Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 226.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,022 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of BRP Group worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 711,004 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 344.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:BRP opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

