Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 239,209 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,209 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of GAN worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $691.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.04.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

