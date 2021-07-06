Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 29,345 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of NeoPhotonics worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 161,365 shares of company stock worth $1,617,870. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $514.84 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.99. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.