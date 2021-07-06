Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL opened at $374.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.58 and a 1-year high of $374.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

