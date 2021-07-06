Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,677 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of PGT Innovations worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

