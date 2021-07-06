Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.24 Million Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,130 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $944,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and have sold 613,072 shares valued at $37,142,036. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.