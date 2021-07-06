Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.34 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,537 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,507 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.