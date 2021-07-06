Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76,017 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Astronics worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Astronics during the first quarter valued at $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Astronics during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

