Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 518.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204,773 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of H&E Equipment Services worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,018,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,688,000 after buying an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 242,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

HEES stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.25. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.