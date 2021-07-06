Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,487,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after acquiring an additional 298,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUB. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

