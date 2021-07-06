Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 105,273 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,273 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Harsco worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

