Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,488,833 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,488,833 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Infinera worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $6,994,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

