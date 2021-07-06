Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,364 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

