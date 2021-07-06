Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 182,469 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,469 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Spire worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SR opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

