Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,698 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,698 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $20,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $13,374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after buying an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 667,682 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROIC opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

ROIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

