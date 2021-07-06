Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,533 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of IAA worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 358,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.