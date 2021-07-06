Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,530 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.87% of Northwest Pipe worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 80,425 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $284.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $410,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

