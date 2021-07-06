Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.