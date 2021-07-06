Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ares Management worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.48. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.