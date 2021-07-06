Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244,393 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.75% of AXT worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AXT by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 305,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AXT by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AXT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AXT by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 84,119 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,550 shares of company stock worth $481,068. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $452.19 million, a PE ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 2.27.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

