Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Syneos Health worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

SYNH stock opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 14,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,470 shares in the company, valued at $16,037,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,732 shares of company stock valued at $550,975,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

