Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Price Target Raised to £133 at Barclays

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from £131 ($171.15) to £133 ($173.77) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Kerry Group stock traded up GBX 0.57 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 120.12 ($1.57). 29,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,490. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.39 million and a PE ratio of 38.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.64. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 98.65 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

