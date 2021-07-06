KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 29.9% Higher This Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.34 million and $19,871.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00166242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,066.45 or 0.99994104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00935379 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,183,845 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

