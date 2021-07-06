KickToken (KICK) Hits Market Cap of $26.37 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $26.37 million and $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KickToken Profile

KICK is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

