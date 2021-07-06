KickToken [new] Hits Market Cap of $28.57 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $28.57 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.19 or 0.00933649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045157 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,498,372,853 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

